The Rio Rancho Police Department will collect non-perishable food items and cash donations Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at seven grocery stores across the city.

The 17th annual food drive will take place at:

Walmart: 901 Unser Blvd. SE

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1115 NMSR-528 SE

Smith’s: 1000 Rio Rancho Dr. SE

Sprouts: 3575 NM SR-528 NE

Albertsons Market: 4300 Ridgecrest Dr. SE

Albertsons Market: 7800 Enchanted Hills Dr. NE

Market Street: 2200 Unser Blvd SE

All donations will benefit St. Felix Pantry, which serves families in the Rio Rancho community.

Police officers will deliver the collected food to St. Felix Pantry at 4020 Barbara Loop SE via police vehicles at 12:15 p.m.

Tim Sheahan, CEO of St. Felix Pantry, said last year’s drive collected more than three tons of food along with a sizeable cash donation.

“The Rio Rancho Police Department continues to support this community in many ways, and we are very thankful for that,” Sheahan said.