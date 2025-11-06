The City of Rio Rancho will honor veterans with a parade and ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 11, with a portion of Southern Boulevard closing to traffic during the event.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel east along Southern Boulevard, ending at Veterans Monument Park near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Pinetree Road.

Southern Boulevard between Country Club Drive and Pinetree Road will be closed to motorists from approximately 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. while the parade is underway.

A Veterans Day ceremony will follow immediately after the parade at 11 a.m. at Veterans Monument Park, located adjacent to Esther Bone Memorial Library. The ceremony will include several guest speakers.

Parade participants and spectators are invited to attend the ceremony.