Rio Rancho Public Schools’ $80 million bond measure passed Tuesday night, securing funding for infrastructure upgrades, security enhancements and facility improvements across the district.

The Nov. 4 ballot measure received voter approval, allowing the district to move forward with critical projects including HVAC upgrades, roof replacements, a new pre-K facility and the conversion of Rio Rancho Elementary into a STEAM magnet school.

“We are grateful for the community’s continued support of our students and schools,” said Chief Operating Officer Michael Baker in a statement. “This bond will allow us to complete essential infrastructure projects and create learning environments that meet the needs of 21st-century education.”

The bond will not increase property tax rates for Rio Rancho residents. District officials said the district operates on a bonding cycle where new projects are added as older bonds are paid off, keeping tax rates constant.

Major projects funded by the bond include:

$20 million to complete previously approved 2023 bond projects affected by inflation, including roof replacements at Colinas del Norte Elementary and Maggie Cordova Elementary, structural and drainage work at Eagle Ridge Middle School, and facilities upgrades to support special needs students

to complete previously approved 2023 bond projects affected by inflation, including roof replacements at Colinas del Norte Elementary and Maggie Cordova Elementary, structural and drainage work at Eagle Ridge Middle School, and facilities upgrades to support special needs students $18 million for the first phase of converting the 50-year-old Rio Rancho Elementary School into a STEAM magnet school, which will include a planetarium and provide a permanent home for the community-partnered UFO Research Center

for the first phase of converting the 50-year-old Rio Rancho Elementary School into a STEAM magnet school, which will include a planetarium and provide a permanent home for the community-partnered UFO Research Center $17 million for a new pre-K facility

for a new pre-K facility $7 million for turf installation and athletic improvements at Rio Rancho High School and V. Sue Cleveland High School to help conserve water and improve safety for student athletes

for turf installation and athletic improvements at Rio Rancho High School and V. Sue Cleveland High School to help conserve water and improve safety for student athletes $5 million for roof, HVAC and drainage projects at multiple elementary schools, including 20-year-old Maggie Cordova Elementary and Ernest Stapleton Elementary

Additional allocations include $3 million for a bus loop upgrade at Vista Grande Elementary to separate vehicle and pedestrian traffic, $2 million for intercom system upgrades at seven schools, $2 million for land acquisition for a future middle school on Rio Rancho’s south side, and $1 million for marching band field repairs at both high schools.

With state matching funds, the bond is expected to generate more than $100 million for district projects, according to Baker.

District officials said the funding comes at a critical time, as construction costs have surged dramatically in recent years. The 2020 construction of Joe Harris Elementary School cost approximately $262 per square foot, while the new Independence High School, currently under construction, costs approximately $850 per square foot.

The STEAM magnet school project has generated particular interest in the community. The facility will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and district officials said it could provide educational opportunities for community members of all ages. The UFO Research Center, which focuses on critical thinking, scientific method and investigative processes, is currently located in portable buildings at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

District officials said regular maintenance of roofs, HVAC systems and drainage prevents classroom disruptions. Baker noted that systematic replacements kept all cooling systems operational during the hot August start of the school year.

The district now moves forward with planning and implementation of the bond projects. More information is available on the Rio Rancho Public Schools website at rrps.net/page/capital-improvements-bond-sb9. Questions can be directed to communications@rrps.net.