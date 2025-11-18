Two Rio Rancho youth choruses will present their annual holiday concert Dec. 6-7 at St. Francis Episcopal Church.

“Sounds of the Season” will feature the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus and the Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho performing holiday classics, folk tunes and contemporary pieces. Both performances will begin at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 2903 Cabezon Blvd.

The combined concert will showcase singers ages 8 to 18 under the direction of Michelle Zetterholm, who leads the Children’s Chorus, and Clarissa Clark, director of the Youth Chorus.

The program will include “Carol of the Bells” and “Bethlehem Lullaby,” as well as “It’s a Marshmallow World.” A small ensemble of local musicians will accompany the performances, and ASL interpreters Jared Mills and Sylvia Fullerton will interpret both shows.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15-20 and are available at www.rr-cc.org.

Proceeds will benefit Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads’ local music programs and provide scholarships for children pursuing musical education.

The choruses are collecting toiletries for CASA Partners 4NMKids to support children in foster care. Suggested donations include body wash, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and sanitary items.

Both choruses are programs of Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads, a nonprofit organization that provides arts programming in Rio Rancho. The choruses serve third through 12th grade singers and do not require auditions.

For more information, contact Neal Shotwell at 505-977-4160 or nshotwell@rr-cc.org.