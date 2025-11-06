The Sandoval County Cooperative Extension has announced a series of educational programs focused on gardening, composting and agriculture for November and December.

The extension service, part of New Mexico State University, provides research-based knowledge and programs to improve quality of life for New Mexico residents.

Upcoming events include a Master Gardeners session on America Recycles Day on Nov. 15 at Loma Colorado Library and a webinar on vermicomposting Nov. 19 via Zoom as part of the Ready, Set, GROW! series.

On Nov. 24, the extension will host “Gardening with the Masters: Round Table Chat with Master Gardeners” at the Loma Colorado Library in Rio Rancho.

December programming includes a Chile Chat webinar Dec. 3 on knowledge-based and participatory chile pepper breeding at NMSU. A native seed saving workshop is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Martha Liebert Library in Bernalillo.

“Understanding Weather and Gardening” will be offered Dec. 13 at the Cuba Soil and Water District Office. The Ready, Set, GROW! webinar series continues Dec. 17 with “The Skinny Garden” via Zoom.

For more information or to request programs for community groups, contact Sandoval County Cooperative Extension at sandoval@nmsu.edu or visit sandovalextension.nmsu.edu.