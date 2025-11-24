Four fire departments in Sandoval County will receive a combined $1.5 million in state grant funding to improve emergency response capabilities and firefighter safety, the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office announced Monday.

The grants, awarded through the state’s Fire Protection Fund, will support major infrastructure improvements across the county. The Rio Rancho Fire Department received $500,000 for a bay addition, while the Town of Bernalillo was awarded $500,000 for station grounds improvements at Station 2.

Corrales Fire Department will use its $500,000 grant to upgrade its water system, and Cuba Fire Department received $25,000 in stipend funding to help recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.

“These grants go directly to the front lines,” State Fire Marshal Randy Varela said in a statement. “Investing in local departments, especially those with limited resources, can enhance firefighter safety, provide better fire protection services to New Mexicans, and improve their Insurance Services Office ratings.”

The awards are part of $22 million distributed to 69 fire departments statewide through the FY26 Fire Protection Grant program. The funding comes from a 3% premium on insurance policies reinvested into local fire departments.

The Fire Grant Council, composed of firefighters from across New Mexico, reviews and ranks applications annually to ensure fair and strategic distribution based on community need.