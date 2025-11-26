The Taos News and Sandoval Signpost were honored by the state’s largest newspaper publisher group for public service journalism by the state’s largest newspaper publisher association this year.

The New Mexico Press Association’s Better Newspapers Contest honored journalists and newsrooms statewide during their annual statewide convention in Albuquerque earlier this month.

The Sandoval Signpost received second place for public service journalism for its work building and distributing a countywide voter guide, the first for residents of Placitas, Bernalillo and rural communities outside of Rio Rancho.

This year’s awards continue the Signpost’s award-winning history. The newsroom and designers of the Signpost have previously won NMPA awards for local reporting, design and general excellence.

“The greatest purpose a newspaper can have is serving the public interest,” says owner and publisher Pat Davis. “To have the state’s other publishers and journalists recognize us as one of the best in the business says a lot about the team we’re building and our commitment to making government and elections more accessible to readers.”