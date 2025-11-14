The Placitas Community Library will host a free star party Saturday evening, offering residents a chance to view celestial objects through various telescopes.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with solar viewing and continues until 10 p.m. At 7 p.m., a presenter from The Albuquerque Astronomical Society will discuss stars and planets visible that night.

The star party is open to all ages and will feature multiple telescopes of different types and sizes. Members of the astronomical society will be on hand to answer questions and share information about the equipment and the night sky.

Organizers recommend arriving before dark for easier parking and to watch the telescope setup. Attendees should dress warmly and use only red-filtered flashlights or headlamps in the viewing area to preserve night vision. Vehicles entering the parking lot should use only parking lights.

The event is co-sponsored by The Albuquerque Astronomical Society and the Placitas Community Library.

The library is located at 453 Highway 165. From Albuquerque, take Interstate 25 north to Exit 242 in Bernalillo, then turn east on Highway 165 and travel approximately 4.5 miles. The library will be on the left side of the road.

For more information, visit www.taas.org or www.placitaslibrary.com, call 505-867-3355 or email taas@taas.org.