Where’s the pride in Sandoval County?



As a Rio Rancho resident and editor of the Sandoval Signpost, I noticed something striking: despite being one of the largest cities in New Mexico, Rio Rancho had never hosted a Pride event.

While neighboring cities like Albuquerque and Santa Fe celebrated Pride Month with parades and festivals, Sandoval County remained silent. Reporter Jesse Jones wrote the May 2025 article to shine a light on this absence and give voice to LGBTQ+ residents who felt invisible in their own community.

The article catalyzed real change. City Council member Deb Dapson explicitly told the Signpost, “Your article did get the ball rolling.”

After reading the piece, she reached out to experienced event planners and connected with the Rio Rancho Pride Facebook group. By June, a planning committee had formed and held its first meeting. Three months after the article was published, Rio Rancho announced it would host its first-ever Pride celebration at Haynes Park in June 2026, a free, community-organized festival featuring vendors, food trucks, performances and family activities modeled after the city’s successful Juneteenth event.

Our journalism didn’t just document an issue; it sparked the community action needed to address it.

What happens when a missile factory moves in next door?

Like a lot of readers, I was pretty impressed when I first heard that a rocket manufacturing company with links to Space X was considering Sandoval County for its huge new campus.



But, the more I looked into it, the more I realized just how many big questions were still unanswered, despite assurances from government officials that it would all work out.

Using public records searches and interviews with local officials, we were able to share site plans with readers and check safety plans — most of which don’t exist yet.



It turns out that several homes and a school could be inside the “worst case” scenario danger zone and, as I reported last week, plans to ship materials along US-550 have the Town of Bernalillo worried.



I’m not sure where this story will end, but I know that without our newsroom reading those documents, checking the safety plans and challenging rosy assumptions from local politicians, our readers were better informed to ask tough questions at public forums as these decisions are being made.



Would anyone be asking these questions if the Signpost wasn’t here?