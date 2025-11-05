A Veterans Services Fair will be held Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sandoval County Government Complex to help veterans apply for benefits.

The event will take place in the lobby of Building D at 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo, according to organizers.

Veterans are encouraged to bring documentation, including their award letter, DD214 and proof of residency, to apply for various benefits at the fair.

Benefits available include disability compensation, hospital access, survivor benefits, burial assistance, property tax exemptions and state park passes.

State legislators scheduled to attend include Sen. Craig Brandt, Sen. Jay Block, Rep. Alan Martinez, Rep. Josh Hernandez and Rep. Catherine Cullen.

For more information, contact Lisa Brenner at lisa.brenner@nmlegis.gov.