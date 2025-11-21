A major water main break near the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Lema Road is causing service disruptions and road closures in Rio Rancho, city officials announced Friday morning.

The break was reported as of 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from the City of Rio Rancho. Residents in the affected area may experience low or no water pressure while repair crews work to fix the rupture.

Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue and city utility crews responded to the scene of what the department described as a “major water leak.” Emergency officials urged motorists to avoid the area.

A road closure and detour have been established around the work site. City officials said the estimated repair time has not yet been determined.

Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue said the city water department is actively working to isolate the break. Officials said they currently have no details on the full extent of affected areas or timelines for repair.

For residents impacted by the water service disruption, the fire department has established water distribution stations at Fire Station 1, located at Southern Boulevard and Golf Course Road, and Fire Station 2, at Unser Boulevard and Cherry Road.

The city said it would provide updates as more information becomes available.