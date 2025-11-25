By Noah Gollin

Wild Hearts Gallery in Placitas will present Enchanted Forest: An Invitational Show, Dec. 2 – 28, 2025, featuring guest artists Sandra and Michael Kadisak, Alfons Schuster and Katie Thomas, according to a release by artist and gallery member Colleen Gregoire. An artist reception is planned for Sunday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The press release describes the exhibition as displaying “imagery of celebration, reflection and connection.”

Ceramicists Sandra and Michael Kadisak will present new collaborative works that draw on forest imagery and whimsical forms, including clay porcupines and javelinas in a nativity set. Schuster, a Placitas-based mixed media artist, will contribute pieces shaped by found natural materials that emphasize the beauty of organic decay and the idea of using only what nature offers. Thomas, also living in Placitas, works across a wide range of mediums, including beading, mosaics, textiles and assemblage. She cites the local landscape and the region’s artistic community as central sources of motivation in her daily practice.

Refreshments will be offered. Wild Hearts Gallery, located at 221-B State Highway 165, is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.