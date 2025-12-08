A possible economic development sales tax returns to the Bernalillo Town Council Monday evening.

Councilors are being asked to place a quarter-percent local increase to the gross receipts tax rate on the ballot for the March 3 local election. That means someone buying $100 worth of applicable goods would pay an extra 25 cents on the purchase.

The expiration of a previous tax in 2023 means purchasers would go back to paying the tax at 2022 levels if they approve the measure.

Town officials estimate the tax will generate $738,679 a year in dedicated revenue, which could be used to support manufacturers, small-town retailers, federally chartered tribal corporations, a local arts and cultural district or other economic development projects.

After the council introduced the measure, Mark Roper of the New Mexico Economic Development Department told the Sandoval Signpost several communities across the state have adopted economic development sales taxes, including Artesia, Alamogordo, Lovington and Clovis.

Also on the agenda is the possible sale of town-owned land in the Bernalillo Industrial Park Subdivision to MSJ LLC. The local firm would pay $85,862 for the 37,330-square-foot parcel.

Councilors will also consider the 2026 holiday schedule, which includes 11 holidays.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

WHERE: Bernalillo Council Chambers, 829 Camino Del Pueblo

VIRTUAL: via Microsoft Teams (Meeting Number/Access Code 240 270 969 770 6; Passcode cg9Ra9Zp

Phone Conference ID 866 948 631#) or by telephone at 575-323-1898