The Town of Bernalillo is inviting residents and business owners to participate in its “Brighten Bernalillo 2025” holiday decoration contest, with prizes awarded for the best-decorated properties.

The free contest will recognize both the best-decorated house and the best-decorated business in the community. Judging will take place Friday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Participants must complete an application by the Dec. 15 deadline at 5 p.m. Applications can be picked up at Town Hall or accessed online at tob.gov/events.

The competition encourages residents and business owners to showcase their holiday spirit through creative outdoor displays and lighting. Town officials said the contest aims to brighten the community during the holiday season and foster a sense of celebration throughout Bernalillo.

There is no entry fee to participate in the contest.

For more information about contest rules, judging criteria or the application process, residents can contact the Community Development office at 505-771-7133.

The decoration contest is part of the town’s broader holiday programming, which includes a Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony scheduled for early December.