The Town of Bernalillo will host a weekend of holiday festivities this weekend, featuring a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and an annual parade on Main Street.

The celebrations begin Friday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. with a Christmas tree and water tower lighting ceremony at Town Hall. The event will include an opportunity for residents to hang memorial ornaments on the tree in honor of loved ones.

The town’s annual Christmas parade follows the next evening, Saturday, Dec. 6, stepping off at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. This year’s parade will feature a Who-ville theme, inspired by Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday tale.

“Let’s make this year’s parade the most memorable one yet,” town officials said in announcing the events.

For information about participating in the parade or the tree lighting ceremony, residents can contact the Community Development office at 505-771-7133 or email cjones@tobnm.gov.