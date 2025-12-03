Bernalillo Police Department officers seized multiple controlled substances after executing a search warrant on a vehicle and backpack, authorities announced on social media Tuesday.

Officers discovered fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine and Xanax during the vehicle search, according to the department.

A separate search of a backpack yielded two fentanyl pills and 38 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

The department did not immediately release information about arrests, charges or the location of the search warrant execution.

No further details were available.