The search for Rio Rancho Public Schools’ second-ever leader is nearing its final stages.

The next step will be the candidates introducing themselves to the community.

The Board of Education Tuesday selected three finalists as it looks to replace V. Sue Cleveland, the only superintendent RRPS has had:

Dr. Heather Sanchez, chief operating officer for the Bellevue (Washington) School District.

Dr. Robert Dodd, director at Montgomery County (Maryland) Public Schools.

Todd Resch, the current RRPS athletics director.

The finalists are expected to be in Rio Rancho Monday for concluding interviews. The district plans to host a community meet-and-greet event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the RRPS Training Center, 500 Laser Road NE.

Community members are encouraged to meet the candidates, learn about their backgrounds and visions for RRPS, and offer feedback to the school board to support the selection process.

Resch is a 30-year veteran of the education field, having previously served as head of secondary curriculum and instruction at RRPS and associate superintendent for high school education at Albuquerque Public Schools, where he was also principal at three campuses.

Sanchez, born and raised in New Mexico, has also held jobs that included classroom teacher, instructional coach, principal and chief of schools.

Dodd has more than 32 years of public education experience. He was raised in a family of educators and has served as principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The district and consultant Ray and Associates Inc. have been working on the search since Cleveland announced her retirement in September. Thirty-one individuals sought the position, and board members and Ray and Associates staff selected 11 candidates for further consideration.

The field was narrowed to five in a series of interviews over the last two weeks, and the board named the finalists at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Board President Amanda Galbraith said the task of choosing a new superintendent is monumental, considering the job Cleveland has done and RRPS’ status as a major reason families move to Rio Rancho.

“Every single board member this last couple of weeks has been putting in the time, work and passion to ensure we have really good top candidates,” she said.

The district has said the new superintendent will be paid $245,000 to $265,000, and receive a comprehensive benefits package.

A superintendent search page on the district’s website includes updates, timelines, opportunities for input and other information.

According to a district press release, the board expects to name Cleveland’s successor by the end of next week.