Castelion Corporation executives will answer questions about their approved hypersonic missile manufacturing facility during three public sessions next week, according to a City of Rio Rancho announcement.

The meetings offer Rio Rancho and Sandoval County residents another chance to question company officials about Project Ranger, the 1,000-acre facility that will be located 3 miles west of Rio Rancho city limits in unincorporated Sandoval County, just 2.9 miles from the Northern Meadows community.

The California-based defense contractor will hold office hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at The HUB @ Enchanted Hills, 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Star Heights Recreation Center, 800 Polaris Blvd SE. A larger community meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mariposa Community Center, 2501 Parkway Ave.

Castelion officially selected Sandoval County for the facility Nov. 17, after months of speculation and community debate over the project’s safety and environmental impacts.

The Torrance, California-based company, founded in late 2022, plans to manufacture solid rocket motors for hypersonic missiles at the site. The facility is projected to create 300 jobs with an average salary of $100,000 and generate more than $650 million in economic output over the next decade.

But the project has drawn significant opposition from residents concerned about safety, water usage and transparency.

Hundreds of residents packed community meetings in October, questioning whether the economic benefits justify the risks. Technical documents show that emergency explosion scenarios could affect structures up to 5 miles away, a radius that includes 5,933 buildings and structures, including homes, schools and parks in Northern Meadows, Camino Crossings, North Hills and Sierra Norte.

Residents raised concerns about groundwater contamination from ammonium perchlorate, a toxic oxidizer used in rocket motors. Others questioned water usage, with some estimates showing the facility could use up to 8 million gallons annually, though company officials said actual usage would be equivalent to about 50 households.

Rio Rancho Fire Chief James Wenzel warned city councilors in November that the facility’s high-hazard classification will strain department resources and pose unique safety challenges. Castelion officials acknowledged that water cannot be used to fight ammonium perchlorate fires, meaning firefighters would have to let such fires burn.

Some residents also criticized what they called a lack of transparency in the approval process, saying they learned of the project through social media just days before initial public meetings.

Castelion officials have said no missiles will be launched from the site and no chemical synthesis will occur on-site. The company plans to conduct static fire tests lasting about 30 seconds and will conduct flight testing at Department of Defense ranges.

The company plans to invest more than $100 million over the first four years of development and expects to break ground in early 2026. Sandoval County approved $125 million in industrial revenue bonds and committed $4 million in incentives, while Rio Rancho approved up to $1 million in support.