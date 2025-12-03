Del Norte Credit Union will open a new branch in Rio Rancho in early 2026, marking the latest expansion for the Albuquerque-based financial institution.

The Southern Financial Center will be located at 2518 Southern Blvd. SE, the credit union announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to grow our presence in Rio Rancho,” said John Molenda, president and CEO. “At DNCU, our mission is to improve lives and serve our members with care and purpose. This expansion allows more people to experience” the credit union’s services.

Del Norte Credit Union, which was chartered in 1954, serves more than 62,000 members throughout New Mexico and the United States. The nonprofit credit union offers checking and savings accounts, loans and other financial products.

The credit union has been active in community partnerships across the state. In September, it worked with the Española YMCA Teen Center on a fundraiser at a centennial celebration, raffling a 1967 Chevrolet Impala and raising $100,000 for youth programs.

“Opening a new branch in Rio Rancho means expanding access to financial tools and support for even more members,” said Deb Salazar, chief experience officer.

The credit union plans to release additional details about the branch opening on its website at dncu.com.