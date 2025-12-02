A dog was shot five times during a walk on a rural trail north of Rio Rancho on Friday, prompting a search for the shooter and a fundraising campaign to cover emergency veterinary care.

Nicole Tatum told KOB-TV that a red Jeep with no doors drove onto the trail where her dogs were playing when the shooting occurred.

“I heard him scream and yell, and then I started screaming because I knew something happened,” Tatum said.

Her dog Ringo was struck by five bullets, two of which passed through his body and hit an artery, according to Tatum. The emergency veterinary team saved Ringo’s life, she said on a GoFundMe page.

The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information can call (505) 898-7585.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,500 to help pay for emergency treatment and follow-up veterinary care.

“Anything helps, thank you to all that have reached out with kind words,” Tatum said.