A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist a Rio Rancho family whose home was destroyed after a city water main burst on Western Hills Drive Southeast.

The fundraiser for the Sedillo family has raised $2,355 as of Tuesday, according to the campaign page.

The water main break occurred at 4:15 a.m. Nov. 21 near the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Lema Road. Phillip Sedillo, 65, a contractor, was preparing for work when he heard what he initially thought was a severe storm. Rocks launched 100 feet in the air struck his roof as water obscured visibility outside his windows, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.

With assistance from a firefighter, Sedillo and his 66-year-old wife evacuated the home wearing helmets to protect against falling debris, according to the Observer. The break flooded the residence with more than 300,000 gallons of water, leaving up to 6 inches of water inside the home. A pickup truck in the driveway ended up sitting in a 3-foot trench carved by the force of the water.

The incident caused area schools to close for a day and left residents with low or no water pressure until repairs were completed the following week. Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue and city utility crews responded to what the fire department described as a major water leak.

Sedillo’s insurance provider has declared the case catastrophic and agreed to cover the damage, the Observer reported. The city left liability claim paperwork at the residence Nov. 24.

The contractor now lives in an RV he uses for his work while his wife stays with family. Sedillo plans to rebuild the home himself, according to the Observer.

According to the GoFundMe description, the family is struggling to cover immediate expenses while waiting for insurance processing, which can take weeks or months.

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page titled “Bring Hope to the Sedillo Family After Disaster.”