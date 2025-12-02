A piece of Bernalillo history needs help, and a local group is on the cusp of making a dent — and asking neighbors to help out.

The Santuario de San Lorenzo, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Bernalillo, needs major repairs, church caretaker Ralph Chavez said. The roof of the 1867 building is falling apart, and the integrity of the adobe walls is compromised, giving the interior of the building a muddy look at times.

Chavez said the age of the building complicates the renewal effort, as there are restrictions on materials that may be used for the work.

The repairs could cost more than $1 million, and supporters are looking everywhere for donations to help pay for them.

One supporter, Gary Abousleman, was online searching for possible funding sources and stumbled upon a photo contest sponsored by Philadelphia-based Partners for Sacred Places. Abousleman said the building is important to him because many of his family’s baptisms, weddings and funerals took place there.

Former White House photographer Leroy Sanchez was recruited to the effort, and his picture was among the six finalists (out of more than 200 entries nationwide) that will be reviewed by a jury of professionals and eligible for a People’s Choice selection and a cash prize.

Abousleman said his goal is to establish a relationship with Partners for Sacred Places, and eventually secure grant money for the Santuario de San Lorenzo. He said supporters have posted flyers throughout Bernalillo encouraging people to vote online in favor of the church.

The building is used primarily for warm-weather events such as the feasts of Our Lady of Sorrows and Saint Lawrence, the town’s patron. Masses take place in the new church building, erected in 1971.

The National Fund for Sacred Places last month announced more than $8 million in grants for 29 churches and one synagogue. The awards, which are as high as $500,000, come with tailored technical assistance to support historic preservation efforts, community engagement and enhanced fundraising.

Abousleman said he’s optimistic about San Lorenzo’s prospects because the community’s attitude toward preserving historic spaces mirrors the organization’s. He said he was surprised to find Bernalillo a finalist.

“I wanted them to know we’re viable and we’re capable,” he told the Sandoval Signpost. “I think we’ve succeeded there.”

Those wishing to support the Santuario de San Lorenzo can vote for the photo here. Voting closes Friday, and winners will be announced on the 15th, which is the day Our Lady of Sorrows begins Las Posadas, a nine-day celebration marking Mary and Joseph’s journey and search for lodging before the birth of Jesus.

Abousleman said he’s already thinking about another possible benefactor — San Lorenzo supporters sent a grant application Monday to the Historic Preservation Education Foundation.