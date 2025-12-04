The Placitas Chamber of Commerce celebrated a year of community engagement and announced a full schedule of holiday events as residents prepare for the winter season.

The chamber supported several community initiatives throughout 2025, according to its December newsletter. Activities included providing welcome packets to new homeowners, sponsoring the 28th annual Taste of the Tour in partnership with the Placitas Studio Tour, and hosting the annual Placitas Appreciation Day.

The organization raised more than $3,200 through two fundraising events. A Chili/Chile Cook-Off and Tasting generated over $1,600 for the Placitas Bullsnakes, a local 4-H club. A Turkey Bingo event raised more than $1,600 for the Placitas Elementary School PTO.

The chamber also participated in the Placitas Elementary School Trunk or Treat Halloween event, providing games and treats for children.

Several events are scheduled throughout December. The MERC will host a Grand Holiday tasting Dec. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. and a Whiskey and Champagne tasting Dec. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.

A benefit concert for John and Christine Franklin will take place at Placitas Cafe on Friday at 5 p.m., with a $20 donation requested. John Franklin, the co-owner of Placitas Cafe, is recovering at home following a stroke that has left the popular local eatery’s future uncertain and prompted friends to launch a fundraising campaign to help with mounting medical expenses.

John Franklin, who operates the cafe with his wife Christine, suffered a stroke in November and was hospitalized before being discharged to continue rehabilitation at home, according to a GoFundMe page created by family friend Virginia Jordan.

The Placitas Artists Series will present its 39th season December concert on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., featuring Judith Gordon and Friends performing chamber music. A pre-concert talk and visual arts exhibit begin at 2 p.m.

Wild Hearts Gallery is displaying “Enchanted Forest,” an exhibit by Placitas artists Alfons Schuster, Michal and Sandy Kadisak, and Katie Thomas, through Dec. 28.

Additional events include a Second Sunday concert featuring Randy Lewis Brown at Solamente Natural Plaster on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., and the Sandoval County Toy Drive accepting unwrapped toys at La Puerta Realty office.