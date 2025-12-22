Organizers announced Monday that the Placitas Holiday Market drew record crowds over Thanksgiving weekend, raising more than $18,000 for five local nonprofit organizations through vendor fees and raffle donations.

The two-day event, held Nov. 22-23 at six sites throughout the community, featured local artisans and vendors while directing proceeds to the Placitas Volunteer Fire Brigade, Placitas Community Library, Placitas Elementary School music and arts program, the Placitas Artists Series and the Placitas Senior Center.

“This market was more than a place to buy holiday gifts — it was an opportunity for our community to come together for a purpose,” said Geri Verble, coordinator of the Placitas Holiday Market. “Every raffle donation directly supported organizations that make a meaningful impact year-round in Placitas.”

Barb and Ty Belknap present a $1200 gift donation of raffle-ticket proceeds from the Placitas Holiday

Market at Placitas Winery (Site #3) while fifth-grade students practice playing “O Christmas Tree” on

their recorders. The donation money will be used to benefit Placitas Elementary School’s art and music

programs. (Left to right, front row): Sailor Romero, Devyn Gakin, Cori Poremba, Arabella Pena-

Noskin, Zayleigh Casaus, George Bleus, Joshua Sheehan. (Left to right, back row): Ty Belknap; Barb

Belknap; Rachel Lopez, school principal; Leah DiMartino, music teacher.

Among the contributions, Placitas Winery presented a $1,200 donation from its raffle ticket proceeds to benefit the elementary school’s art and music programs, according to the market organizers. Barb and Ty Belknap made the presentation to school officials on behalf of the winery.

Wild Hearts Gallery donated $1,282 to the Placitas Volunteer Fire Brigade on Dec. 18, combining $414 from a boot drive honoring former gallery member David Johnson with $868 from 15% of the gallery’s holiday sales.

Organizers plan to expand next year’s market with additional vendors and more charitable giving opportunities, according to the announcement.