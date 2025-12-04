A new state grant will extend enjoyment of Rio Rancho’s trails to more residents and visitors.

The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division has awarded the city $50,807 for the redesign of 3.3 miles of asphalt trail along the Encantado Channel.

According to the city’s application, the goal of the Enchanted Hills Encantado Channel neighborhood trail project is to design a replacement of the existing trail, which is deteriorating.

The new trail will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and include amenities that will enhance the experiences of those using it, improve access and reduce litter, city officials say.

The city plans to incorporate gated entry points that provide better pedestrian and wheelchair access and prevent motorized vehicles from getting onto the trail system, and identify possible locations for benches, trash receptacles and wayfinding signage, all to improve the trail-user experience, according to the application.

The design process will include a complete topographic, utility and rights-of-way survey along the project corridors. ADA ramps and access points will be reviewed and corrected or built as needed for federal and state compliance.

Deputy City Manager Peter Wells told the Sandoval Signpost on Wednesday that the trail winds through the Enchanted Hills neighborhood and heavy use has worn it down.

Wells said the grant will cover half of the design costs, with the city providing a matching contribution. Design work is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Once the design is completed, he said, the city will work to identify and secure funding for the improvement work.

The sections to be replaced travel along the Encantado Channel drainage easement, Springer Drive through Mountain View Park, Santa Fe Hills Boulevard and Fulcrum Way from Safelite Boulevard to Enchanted Hills Boulevard.

“The City of Rio Rancho thanks and is appreciative of the Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s Outdoor Recreation Division,” Wells said by email.

The award to Rio Rancho is among 18 announced earlier this week by the New Mexico Economic Development Department. State authorities say the grants total $3.2 million and support 105 jobs.