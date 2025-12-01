The Loma Colorado Main Library is hosting a Smithsonian traveling exhibition exploring human evolution through mid-January.

“Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?” opened Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. The exhibition features interactive kiosks, hands-on displays, video presentations, and informational panels that examine milestones in human evolution.

The Rio Rancho Public Library is one of six public libraries nationwide selected by the American Library Association to host the exhibition, created in collaboration with the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Human Origins Program.

An opening reception and evening science program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

The exhibition aims to make human origins research accessible to viewers of all ages through engaging, interactive elements, library officials said.

Group tours led by volunteer docents are available by appointment during regular library hours. Tours will not be offered on Sundays or on Dec. 24, 25 or Jan. 1.