The City of Rio Rancho has released a candidate guide for prospective candidates interested in running for municipal office in the March 3, 2026, election.

The guide is available online at rrnm.gov/rrvotes or in person at the Office of the City Clerk at Rio Rancho City Hall, 3200 Civic Center Circle, Suite 150, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters will elect a mayor and municipal court judge, both to four-year terms, along with city councilors for Districts 2, 3 and 5, also to four-year terms. The ballot will also include three general obligation bond questions totaling $18 million for roads, public safety and quality of life facilities.

Prospective candidates must submit a Declaration of Candidacy form to the City Clerk’s Office on Jan. 6, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The form is included in the candidate guide.

Bond questions

The three bond questions seek voter approval for:

— $12.4 million for designing, constructing, repairing and improving roads and underlying utility infrastructure

— $4.4 million for public safety facilities, vehicles and equipment

— $1.2 million for public quality of life facilities

If approved, the bonds would not result in a property tax rate increase because previously issued bonds have been paid off, according to the city. If voters reject the measures, property taxes would decrease by approximately $277 for a home with a total appraised value of $300,000.

Voting information

Early voting begins Feb. 3, 2026, at the Broadmoor Senior Center, 3421 Broadmoor Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expanded early voting at five locations starts Feb. 14, 2026, and runs through Feb. 28, 2026. Those locations, Broadmoor Senior Center, Loma Colorado Library, Sabana Grande and The Hub at Enchanted Hills, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Election Day, March 3, 2026, 14 voting convenience centers throughout Rio Rancho will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The candidate guide includes candidacy forms and instructions, a calendar of key election dates, voter registration information, political sign regulations and campaign finance reporting information.