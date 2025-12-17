The three educators vying to be the next leader of Rio Rancho Public Schools took different approaches when introducing themselves to the community Monday evening.

Dr. Heather Sanchez, chief operating officer for the Bellevue (Washington) School District, billed herself as a native New Mexican with an understanding of the district’s need and a track record of building the type of success RRPS is looking for.

Todd Resch, the current RRPS athletics director, painted a picture of a singular district-wide goal that unifies the community and fills objectives identified in the district’s strategic plan.

Dr. Robert Dodd, director at Montgomery County (Maryland) Public Schools, says he’s shown success in a district with high expectations and long-term leadership.

The three spoke at a community meet-and-greet event at the RRPS Training Center. District officials have said the school board expects to name a successor for Supt. V. Sue Cleveland at Wednesday’s board meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Public Schools board room.

Sanchez noted that Cleveland has led RRPS since the district was founded in 1994. She said that as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, principal and chief of schools, she has always worked on creating a culture of caring and delivering excellence.

Sanchez said those elements are also present in RRPS and that her current position, in which she oversees a budget of almost a half-billion dollars and programming for 19,500 students, has prepared her to take the helm.

She noted that district voters last month approved a bond issue and said her history of delivering new schools (that are both economically and environmentally sustainable) on time and under budget reflects her commitment to transparency.

Sanchez said early literacy will be one of her key points of emphasis. She said it’s a key determinant of a student’s future economic freedom.

A student who is proficient in reading by third grade, Sanchez said, is likely to maintain proficiency through high school. She said students reading below grade level will find it harder to catch up in subsequent grades.

Resch was principal at three Albuquerque Public Schools campuses and was also an associate superintendent in that district. He said his goal of increasing RRPS’ math proficiency rate from 34% to 44% by the end of the 2026-2027 school year will require input from practically every department in the district.

Resch then told those in attendance that the goal is aligned with each of the four pillars of the strategic plan — staff excellence, safety and wellness, engagement and innovation and operational excellence.

The latter, Resch said, extends beyond the classroom, though it’s meant to produce the best results in the classroom.

“We want to optimize our learning environment,” he said. “Are our classrooms well-lit? Are they comfortable? Do we provide reliable transportation? Do students have access to nutritious meals?”

Dodd has been a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He said his background helps him understand the importance of continuing solid leadership at a high-performing institution.

He said that when he was hired as principal at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland in 2018, the school had had only three principals in the previous 56 years.

At Montgomery County Schools, he said, his accomplishments have included improvements at all secondary schools and a 87% reduction in chronic absenteeism.

Dodd set his sights on 2040: the year when today’s 4-year-olds will be graduating from high school.

“We need to begin planning for 15 years out,” he said. “How do we know our kids are ready for the world in 2040?”

Dodd spoke of a pattern of timed goals that could be established by grade levels, from learning readiness in kindergarten to enriched reading and numeracy in third grade to college and career readiness for 10th-graders to each graduate leaving high school with “a credential, a plan and confidence.”

All of the candidates said the involvement of parents and community members is vital to their visions for the district.

Dodd said his “seven keys” are a draft that he’ll look to other stakeholders to finalize.

Resch said he wants to implement advisory councils with parent participation and adjust his planning based on feedback regarding community needs.

Sanchez said no superintendent works alone and that she plans several channels of communication.

“My commitment is to lead through deep listening, true co-creation and shared ownership with the people who know Rio Rancho Public Schools best,” she said.

The district has said the new superintendent will be paid $245,000 to $265,000, and receive a comprehensive benefits package.