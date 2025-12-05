A Rio Rancho student who plans to create a business rescuing and rehoming laboratory animals has won a $5,000 scholarship from U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union.

Hannah Aranda is earning dual degrees in biology and psychology at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in preclinical neuroscience and molecular pharmacology.

Her experiences in research strengthened both her love for science and her compassion for the animals involved, inspiring her business concept focused on giving laboratory animals a second chance at life.

Aranda received the scholarship Wednesday in the business plan category, which asks students to develop proposals focusing on business description, market analysis and marketing tactics.

“Her experiences in research have strengthened her love for science and her compassion for the animals that make it possible,” the credit union said in announcing the award.

Aranda credits her father as one of her greatest role models, saying his belief in her taught her the power of resilience and perseverance.

The credit union awarded a total of $30,000 to six students across three scholarship categories. Other winners included students pursuing careers in medicine, conservation, physical therapy, engineering and psychology.