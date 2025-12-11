Sandoval County Animal Care Services will host a holiday dog adoption event Saturday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bernalillo Community Museum as part of the worldwide Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays campaign.

The event at 118 Calle Malinche will feature adoptable dogs, free holiday gifts for pets and a special Santa Dog for holiday photos. Community partners will also be on site.

“This pet adoption event is special because the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays brings to light the joy of pet adoption and provides an opportunity to share information about the challenges that animal shelters face year-round, and especially during the holidays,” said Jayme Espinoza, Sandoval County director of community services.

The Home 4 the Holidays campaign was founded in 1999 by Helen Woodward Animal Center and is now partnered with Blue Buffalo. The initiative joins thousands of animal organizations worldwide in encouraging pet adoptions during the holiday season.

The campaign began out of concern for rescue facilities that closed during the holidays. It asks organizations to keep their doors open and promote pet adoption.

Sandoval County Animal Care Services staff and sheriff’s animal control officers work seven days a week, 365 days a year, Espinoza said.

More information about the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays campaign is available at www.home4theholidays.org.