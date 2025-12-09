Will Sandoval County soon be launching a new department?

County commissioners Wednesday will hear a proposal to do just that.

The Department of Governmental Affairs would work closely with commissioners, county administration and directors of other departments in areas such as intergovernmental relations, legislative affairs, strategic planning, grants management, capital outlay projects and real property matters, according to the agenda.

Deputy County Manager Eric Masterson wrote in the agenda that the new department would support the other entities in areas including funding opportunities, compliance with funding received and legislative initiatives.

The proposed motion also authorizes the creation of a director position for the new department.

“The County relies on various individuals to support each of these tasks,” Masterson wrote. “It would be beneficial to have all tasks coordinated within one department to improve coordination and efficiency.”

A proposed resolution would have the county support the acquisition, rehabilitation, and equipping of Arrowhead Ridge Apartments at 4515 Arrowhead Ridge Drive SE.

Lincoln Avenue Communities plans to acquire the property and operate a 180-unit affordable housing complex. It’s asking the county to issue multifamily housing revenue obligations.

Wednesday, commissioners will consider approving the publication of a notice of intent. An ordinance authorizing the bond issue would be brought back for approval at a later date.

The bonds will be repayable solely from revenues generated by the project and will not involve any pledge or use of county money or credit.

Commissioners are also being asked to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Jicarilla Apache Nation, which would pay to place three full-time firefighters at a Cuba fire station the county will soon take over.

According to the agenda, the tribe would like Sandoval County to be the primary fire/EMS responder on its land within the county’s boundaries.

If the agreement is approved, there will be four full-time fire/EMS personnel in Cuba 24/7, county officials say.

Other agenda items include:

A resolution authorizing the senior program and county manager to apply for renewal of a grant from the North Central New Mexico Economic Development District to support meal service, medical transportation, case management, caregiver respite, employment programs and other services for seniors.

Several bid awards for on-call electrical and plumbing services, drug and alcohol testing and private property abatement services.

Certification of the county’s fiscal year 2025 capital asset inventory.

A resolution authorizing disposal of obsolete IT equipment and deleting those items from public inventory.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. Nov. 10

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov