Internet provider Sparklight has donated $6,500 to St. Felix Pantry to help address food insecurity in Rio Rancho as demand for assistance increases during the holiday season.

The donation combines a $5,000 grant from Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund with $1,500 raised through the company’s customer referral campaign. Sparklight employees also presented nonperishable food items collected during a community food drive.

“Food banks are seeing unprecedented need, and St. Felix Pantry is on the front lines making sure families don’t go hungry,” said Jay MacLeod, Sparklight’s senior regional director for the Southwest region.

The contribution is part of Sparklight’s fall grant cycle, which distributed more than $125,000 to 25 nonprofit organizations across its service area. The grants support programs addressing hunger relief, utility assistance, education and community development.

Tim Sheahan, president and CEO of St. Felix Food Pantry, said the donation comes at a critical time for Rio Rancho families.

“This donation will assist numerous families affected by economic challenges, giving them a sense of stability and hope as we move through the holiday season,” Sheahan said.

Since its creation in 2020, Sparklight’s parent company, Cable One, has awarded more than $1.1 million through the charitable fund to over 250 nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits can apply for grants during biannual application periods. The next application window opens April 1-30, 2026.