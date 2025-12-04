Rio Rancho’s winter wonderland will be on display Saturday.

The 2025 version of Winterfest represents the latest iteration of an event that began more than two decades ago as a parade.

Deputy City Manager Peter Wells told the Sandoval Signpost the location has changed over the years, with different elements added to the festivities from time to time, and that Winterfest has become a community tradition.

“The city tries to hold at least one large community event per quarter to promote quality of life, engagement and enjoyment,” he said.

This year’s Winterfest, he said, is an opportunity to show off Campus Park in Rio Rancho’s City Center. The park is now fully built out, with the second phase having been completed this summer.

Wells said about 2,000 people have attended the event in the past several years. He said the parade typically includes about 50 floats.

Winterfest runs from 2 to 7 p.m. The day will include a parade, music, refreshments, fireworks, an artisan market, a tree-lighting and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade starts at 5, with the tree lighting set to take place between 6 and 6:30. The artisan market element is new this year because of the expansion of Campus Park.

The City of Rio Rancho will be offering free holiday gifts while supplies last.

Campus Park is at 2516 King Boulevard. Admission is free.

AccuWeather is predicting a high of 53 degrees in Rio Rancho and a low of 29.