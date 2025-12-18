The Bernalillo community Wednesday celebrated the launch of something many hope is never needed.

Dozens of people attended a blessing for the town’s first “baby box,” at the main fire station. The secure chamber is designed to provide a safe, anonymous place in which a parent can voluntarily surrender an infant up to 18 months of age.

Fire Chief AJ Bonnett said the “box” — actually a small climate-controlled alcove containing a bassinet — sounds an alarm for dispatchers, who then alert fire crews to attend to the baby until the child can be taken to a hospital.

Once a baby is placed into the box, it locks from the outside, but drops an informational pamphlet for parents in crisis. The pamphlet includes information on how to contact a hospital and steps for parents who change their minds after dropping off a baby.

The babies will most likely be taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, which maintains a pediatrics unit.

Bonnett said the path to Wednesday’s event began with an effort by firefighters Manny Terrazas and Richard Maestas, who heard of the boxes being installed elsewhere and thought the town could use one as an option for safe surrender.

Bernalillo firefighter Brian Edwards shows off the town’s first Baby Box. (Rodd Cayton)

The pair contacted then-Chief Michael Legendre, Terrazas said at the ceremony, adding that he cleared them to do the research and plan fundraising. Maestas, Terrazas and Bonnett all credit administrative assistant Tina Chavez with guiding fundraising efforts, which netted the needed $12,000.

The project included work from other town departments, Bonnett said. As the fire station shares space with the Town Hall, other functions had to be moved around to accommodate the baby box.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, Mike McDonald, pastor of Faith Church Rio Rancho, said the box demonstrates Bernalillo’s commitment to the well-being and flourishing of human life.

Jessi Getrost of Safe Haven Baby Boxes said the Bernalillo location is the 12th in New Mexico and the 403rd in the U.S.

She said all Bernalillo Fire and Rescue Department crews have received training on how to care for the babies, communicate with parents and work with hospital staff. Getrost said some of that training could be shared with the police department.

She said she hopes the box is never used, but that it’s good for parents in crisis to have an option that includes “no shame, no names and no blame.”

Under New Mexico law, babies may be surrendered to hospitals, fire stations, law enforcement agencies, or Safe Haven Baby Boxes within 90 days of birth. Fire department personnel say they’ll accept any infant that appears to be within that age range.

Getrost said her organization has seen 71 babies safely surrendered and counseled 177 individuals to locate “hand surrender” options. She said the availability of safe, anonymous drop-off options saves lives.

“If we can save one life, the whole program has done its job,” Getrost said.