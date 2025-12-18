The Village of Cuba will receive $11.7 million to design what officials are calling a first-of-its-kind zero-waste desalination facility that could produce more than half a million gallons of potable water daily, state officials announced Thursday.

The grant, the largest among seven recipients in New Mexico’s new Strategic Water Supply Program, marks a significant investment in the rural Sandoval County community’s water infrastructure as the state grapples with long-term water security challenges intensified by climate change.

“This investment represents confidence in rural New Mexico and in Cuba’s future,” Village of Cuba Mayor Denny Herrera said in a statement. “The Village is deeply grateful to the Legislature and state partners who recognized both the urgency of our water challenges and the opportunity to lead with innovative, responsible solutions.”

The facility is expected to produce 518,000 gallons of potable water per day while generating jobs and revenue for the community of about 600 residents located roughly 80 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Environment Department and Office of the State Engineer announced they are awarding $25.9 million in grants to advance brackish water projects statewide. The funding represents the first phase of $40 million appropriated by the Legislature this year for strategic water supply initiatives.

Brackish water is naturally salty groundwater found in underground reservoirs. New Mexico is estimated to have up to 1.3 trillion gallons of brackish water stored underground statewide.

Cuba’s project is one of seven selected from 13 applications requesting more than $94 million. The grants support efforts to explore, produce or treat brackish water as an alternative to freshwater sources.

“The projects selected provide a wide variety of examples of how the Strategic Water Supply Program can help our communities continue to thrive while protecting our precious freshwater resources,” State Engineer Elizabeth Anderson said.

The program was created through House Bill 137, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law during the 2025 legislative session as part of her 50-Year Water Action Plan.

Scientists project New Mexico will face a water shortfall of more than 244 billion gallons in 50 years if current water use continues, according to the Environment Department.

The state expects to award an additional $13 million in contracts in the coming months.