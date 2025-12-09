Bernalillo voters in March will decide whether economic development is a worthy reason for the town’s first sales tax increase in 15 years.

The Town Council voted Dec. 8 to place a proposed one-quarter percent gross receipts tax increase on the ballot. That’s equal to an extra 25 cents on a $100 taxable purchase.

If voters approve the measure, the increase will become effective July 1. The tax would in effect replace a previous quarter-percent tax that expired in 2023.

Economic & community development director Christina Jones told councilors revenue from the tax can go toward economic development projects, local retailers, a local arts and cultural district or other purposes.

Mayor Jack Torres said the council would have to later pass an ordinance specifying how the money would be spent.

The vote came after a scheduled public hearing. No one spoke in favor of or against the ballot question.

Councilors also approved the sale of less than an acre of land in the Bernalillo Industrial Park Subdivision for $85,862. The buyer is MSJ LLC, which operates as AmfabSteel.

Town Clerk Ida Fierro described the property as an unused rail spur that the town “will never use.”

Also approved was the Town’s 2026 holiday schedule. Bernalillo will observe 11 holidays as has been standard in recent years. They include New Year’s Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The schedule also sets dates for 2026 council meetings. The council will generally meet the second and fourth Monday of each month, though the first August meeting is on the 11th, as the 10th is San Lorenzo Day.