The Placitas Community Library is showcasing works by the Mixed Media Textile Artists of New Mexico in its year-end exhibition “All Mixed Up,” running through Jan. 1 in the Gracie Lee Community Room.

A public reception is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition features 50 pieces by 13 artists working in mixed media, including two- and three-dimensional objects and wearable art. The works incorporate diverse materials such as fabric, beads, metal, yarn and fiber.

According to a press release, the creative process often begins with rediscovering forgotten studio materials that spark new artistic ideas.

“The resulting show is a testament to the group’s creativity, revealed through unique pairings of color, imagery, texture and technique,” the library’s Art Committee said in announcing the exhibition.

All works will be available for purchase, with a percentage of sales benefiting the library.

The library is located at 453 Highway 165 in Placitas. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Linda Hughes at livelifeincolor505@gmail.com.