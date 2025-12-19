Sandoval County Animal Services will host its Holiday Adoption Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 20, offering families the chance to adopt dogs in time for the holidays.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bernalillo Community Museum and will feature adoptable canines, a visiting Santa Dog and community partners.

Families who adopt pets during the event will receive free holiday gifts for their new companions. The extravaganza supports the Blue Buffalo and Helen Woodward Foundation’s “Home 4 The Holidays” initiative, which encourages pet adoption during the holiday season.

Dew Paws Rescue and other local animal welfare organizations will participate in the event.