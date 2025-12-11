The Sandoval County Historical Society & Museum will host a free holiday open house and potluck on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the community and showcase its newly refurbished meeting room.

The event will feature artwork by Edmond DeLavy, holiday music, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.

The museum will also collect non-perishable grocery items for St. Anthony’s Kitchen in Bernalillo during the event.

The potluck serves as an appreciation event for volunteers and members of the historical society.

The museum is located at 160 Edmund Road in Bernalillo, just west of the Rio Grande on the north side of U.S. 550 between the Coronado State Historic Site and the Santa Ana Star Casino.For more information, contact the museum at 505-867-2755 or events@sc-hsm.org, or visit www.sc-hsm.org.