The Cañoncito Band of Navajo Health Center will receive state funding to expand primary care services on tribal land in Sandoval and Cibola counties, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced.

The To’hajiilee-based health center is among 32 rural organizations statewide that will share $20 million in fiscal year 2026 awards from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund.

“We created this fund because rural health care providers were struggling to keep their doors open, let alone expand,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These awards will help meet a pressing need for care in rural communities that have gone too long without adequate services.”

The Cañoncito Band of Navajo Health Center was the only organization serving Sandoval County selected in the current funding cycle. The specific grant amount is still being finalized, according to the governor’s office.

The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund was established by the New Mexico Legislature in 2023 to help rural providers offset operating losses and start-up costs for new or expanded services. This funding cycle prioritized primary care projects from Medicaid-enrolled providers addressing documented community needs.

For more information about the fund, visit hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council.