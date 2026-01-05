Shelly Gruenig was just a mom looking for a fun, hands-on activity she could share with her children.

Where that led her was to a mission to bring STEM activities to kids across New Mexico.

The organization Gruenig founded, R4Creating, provides a variety of activities out of and alongside New Mexico schools, working to get young people interested in STEM, build problem-solving skills and prepare them to benefit from expanded technology acumen in the future.

STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.” Gruenig said she discovered a robotics competition in Las Cruces 21 years ago and her children enjoyed it, eventually suggesting she teach those skills to other children.

She soon found herself hosting similar activities for other kids in her kitchen. Word about what she was doing spread through the community, Gruenig said, then she began borrowing space in local churches and other locations; she later rented a specific location to accommodate the need.

The organization offers summer camps, after-school programs focused on robotics, 3-D printing and drone competitions and helps connect students with in-person and online internship opportunities.

R4Creating recently moved into a larger Rio Rancho space, Gruenig said, paving the way for program expansions.

One she’s excited about is the adult-friendly Kids at Heart, which helps those whose school days are behind them enjoy learning new skills, such as 3-D printing and drone operations.

R4Creating will also partner with TEDxABQ this summer on a “curiosity camp.”

Gruenig said her background in workforce development makes her prone to wanting to help students explore their likes and investigate their future options.

She said R4Creating works with schools according to their needs, pointing some to resources and helping others develop their STEM programs.

At its grand opening, Comcast Corp. presented the organization with a check for $30,000.

R4Creating is at 1650 Rio Rancho Blvd SE, Suite A. Registration information for youth aged 6 to 18 is available here.

Anyone interested in making a contribution to R4Creating programs may learn more here.