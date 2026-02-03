The Town of Bernalillo and Sandoval County are set to receive a combined $3.1 million in federal funding for projects ranging from a new behavioral health clinic to a wastewater treatment upgrade, Rep. Melanie Stansbury announced.

Stansbury, D-N.M., secured $1,092,000 to rehabilitate Bernalillo’s aging wastewater treatment plant, a project developed in partnership with Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján. The funding is intended to extend the service life of the plant’s infrastructure and accommodate future population growth, according to Stansbury’s office.

The congresswoman also secured $1,015,000 for a new Sandoval County Behavioral Health Clinic, described by her office as a first-of-its-kind regional hub that would provide urgent and ongoing care for addiction, housing instability, mental health and family services. The clinic is being developed in partnership with tribal and local stakeholders and would serve rural and remote communities throughout the county.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury plays with a dog before the groundbreaking ceremony for Sandoval County’s new Animal Resource Center. (Kevin Hendricks)

Separately, a project Stansbury funded in a prior year is now moving forward: a $1.5 million Sandoval County Animal Shelter and Clinic broke ground last week in Bernalillo. The funding, secured in fiscal year 2023, will provide emergency shelter and veterinary services for animals from rural and tribal communities across the county.

“The funding we secured in these funding packages will make transformational investments in New Mexico’s communities,” Stansbury said in a statement.

The announcements were part of a broader package of 14 Community Project appropriations Stansbury secured for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.