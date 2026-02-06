The Bernalillo Town Council will meet Monday to consider adding a firefighter position and approving a related budget transfer.

The council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo. The meeting will also be available remotely via Microsoft Teams.

The proposed resolution would add one firefighter position and authorize a budget transfer between the General Fund Fire Department Budget and the Fire Protection Fund.

Mayor Jack Torres will present an executive session item for discussion of collective bargaining negotiations, closed to the public under the New Mexico Open Meetings Act.

Other agenda items include approval of minutes from the Jan. 26 meeting, accounts payable vouchers and mayoral announcements.

The meeting will begin with a public comment period. Residents wishing to address the council must sign in and are limited to three minutes per speaker.

Get Involved

When: Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004

How to watch: Attend in person or join remotely via Microsoft Teams athttps://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting using Meeting Number 253 056 849 125 93 and Password b8Re2U8V. Residents may also dial in by phone at 1-575-323-1898 using Conference ID 865 319 221#.

Public comment: Sign in at the meeting to address the council. Speakers are limited to three minutes each.

