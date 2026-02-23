The Bernalillo Town Council will hold its regular meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, with zoning changes, several drainage improvement contracts and personnel matters on the agenda.

The council will open the meeting by recognizing the Bernalillo High School Bowling Team as the state 4A champions before moving into a public hearing on two proposed ordinances.

The first, Ordinance #366, would rezone a roughly 2-acre property at 1101 Exchange Place from light manufacturing to special use for public facilities. The parcel is part of the Venada Plaza Commercial Center Subdivision. The second measure, Ordinance #367, would amend the town’s ordinance establishing its Planning and Zoning Commission to update and clarify various regulations and definitions. Rebecca Bolen is scheduled to present both items.

The Bernalillo Town Council from left, Gerred Prairie, Vincent Montoya, Mayor Jack Torres, Sharon Torres-Quintana and Phillip Valverde. (Kevin Hendricks)



The council will also consider approving two new personnel positions — a payroll benefit coordinator and a GIS coordinator — presented by human resources representative Maria Santillan.

Under new business, the council will take up the February 2026 Lodger’s Tax Funding Award, a permanent floor plan change for The Range Café and four separate contract funding resolutions to the New Mexico Department of Transportation for drainage improvements across multiple streets, including Calle San Lorenzo, Rio Grande Drive, Calle Laguna and West Avenida Bernalillo. Marisela Hernandez will present the transportation resolutions.

The council will also consider a budget adjustment for the general fund before closing with a financial update and a community development update.

Get Involved

The meeting is open to the public both in person and online.

In person: Council Chambers at Bernalillo Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004.

Online: Join via Microsoft Teams at microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting using Meeting Number/Access Code 281 946 749 868 37 and password iu6Yp394.

By phone: Dial 1-575-323-1898 and enter Conference ID 235 626 858#.

Public comment: Residents wishing to address the council must sign in. Speakers are limited to three minutes each.Copies of the agenda and supporting documents are available at Town Hall or online at tobnm.gov. For accessibility accommodations, contact Town Clerk Ida Fierro at 771-7128.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.