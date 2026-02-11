Voters will decide March 3 whether to give Mayor Jack Torres a fifth term or elect challenger James Baca, who says new leadership would bring fresh ideas to the Sandoval County town.

The mayoral race headlines a ballot that also includes a Town Council contest and a proposed quarter-cent gross receipts tax for economic development.

Bernalillo mayoral candidate James Baca. (Courtesy photo)

Baca, a lifelong Bernalillo resident, is emphasizing his family’s history of public service and a platform focused on economic growth.

The challenger said his priorities include broadening the town’s tax base through economic development and promoting Bernalillo as a tourist destination to showcase its multicultural history.

“Imagine a main street thriving with successful local businesses,” Baca said in a statement. “Imagine our town flourishing as a tourist destination, drawing visitors from around the world.”

Torres, first elected in 2010, said his experience and relationships with state and federal officials will be crucial for Bernalillo’s continued progress.

Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres.

“My track record shows I can get things done,” Torres told the Sandoval Signpost. “I’d like to continue to serve the community, if that’s the will of the voters.”

Torres said he inherited a town in crisis when he first took office, with fiscal problems and a terminated town manager accused of misusing public resources. He said his administration has produced clean financial audits, secured millions in grant funding and improved public safety without raising taxes over 16 years.

The ballot also features a Town Council race with incumbents Vicente Montoya and Gerred Prairie running unopposed for two at-large seats and a referendum on a 0.25% gross receipts tax to fund economic development projects, including arts and cultural districts, cultural facilities and retail businesses.

Get involved

The Town of Bernalillo is hosting a Municipal Candidate Forum where the public can meet the candidates for mayor and town council and learn what they see for the future of Bernalillo. Residents are encouraged to share their questions and concerns.

When: Sunday, Feb.15 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb.15 at 2 p.m. Where: Bernalillo High School Black Box Theater 148 Spartan Alley Bernalillo, NM 87004



Early voting is available at Town Hall, 829 Camino del Pueblo, through Feb. 28. Voting hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one Saturday session on Feb. 28. Election day is March 3.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.