The Bernalillo Town Council unanimously approved adding a firefighter position to the department Monday, funded by an increase in state Fire Protection Fund revenues.

The council voted 3-0 to approve a resolution that authorizes transferring $104,008.92 from the general fund to cover personnel costs for the new position.

Town Treasurer Terri Gray presented the ordinance, explaining the funding mechanism relies on approximately $146,000 in additional Fire Protection Fund revenue the town received this year following an improved Insurance Services Office rating.

“This is a reflection of the increased award of approximately $146,000 that we did receive from the Fire Protection Fund this year,” Gray said. “Because of the ISO adjustment that was provided, that was announced as an improvement, so we did receive additional funds.”

The resolution shifts operational expenses currently paid from the general fund to the Fire Protection Fund, which can cover equipment and operational costs but not salaries or benefits. The general fund will absorb the new position’s wages, overtime and benefits.

Mayor Jack Torres said the addition fulfills a longstanding commitment to expand fire department staffing.

“We’ve been trying to build that staffing in the fire department, and I had committed some time ago that we would continue to monitor our budget, and when we felt confident that we could sustain the approximate $100,000 year after year, then I would be happy to recommend adding another fire position,” Torres said.

The mayor said the town waited to add the position until it could guarantee recurring revenue to sustain the annual cost.

