The Placitas Community Library is launching a series of community programs this spring, including a free seed library, art exhibition and educational events for children and nature enthusiasts.

The library’s Seed Library Program offers residents free access to more than 500 varieties of donated seed packets, including flowers, fruits, herbs, vegetables and native New Mexico plants. The program, supported by Lowe’s on Paseo in Albuquerque, is open to everyone regardless of library membership.

Community members can request seeds by completing an order form available at the library’s help desk or online at placitaslibrary.com/seeds-gardens. Volunteers assist patrons in filling their orders.

Musical Story Time Features Opera Performers

On March 1 at 2 p.m., the Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera will present a musical story time featuring “Octopus Stew” by award-winning Afro-Latino author Eric Velasquez. Amy Owens, director of Young Voices, will read the story while performers add musical accompaniment.

The free event, sponsored by the Placitas Artists Series and the library’s Children’s Committee, is designed for children ages 3 to 11. Seating is limited, and RSVPs are requested at childrens@placitaslibrary.com.

Art Exhibition Explores Written Word

“Art of the Word,” an exhibition featuring artists who incorporate text into visual compositions, opens March 7 and runs through April 8 in the library’s Gracie Lee Community Room. A reception is scheduled for March 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition showcases works inspired by artists such as Jenny Holzer, Ed Ruscha, Barbara Kruger and Glen Ligon. All pieces are available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the library.

Bird Migration Program Planned

On March 21 at 10 a.m., Dr. Laura Banks of the Bird Alliance of Central New Mexico will present a program on bird migration along the Central Flyway, which passes through Albuquerque. The event is co-sponsored by the Jardineros Birding Buddies.

Banks, who holds degrees in veterinary medicine and public health, will discuss migration patterns, local bird-watching opportunities and conservation efforts.

The Placitas Community Library is located at 453 Highway 165, Placitas, NM 87043. For more information, call 505-867-3355 or visit placitaslibrary.com.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.