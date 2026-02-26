Wild Hearts Gallery will open a new solo exhibition of oil paintings by Colleen Z. Gregoire on Feb. 29, inviting visitors to explore the landscapes and quiet corners of New Mexico through the lens of outdoor seating.

The show, titled Have a Seat, features a series of oil paintings depicting Adirondack chairs in gardens, benches set against mountain vistas and front porch swings — scenes the artist says reflect how people connect with their surroundings. Works in the exhibition span sites from national parks to small-town main streets and private porches around the state.

“Outdoor seating creates a timeless bond between humans and nature — a setting to coexist with the landscape and, just as importantly, with one another,” Gregoire said in a statement.

Gregoire grew up in the Midwest, where she studied drawing and painting privately before earning her bachelor of fine arts and master of fine arts degrees in painting from the University of Kansas. Her work frequently focuses on architectural themes that reflect the intimacies of everyday life. She and her husband relocated to Placitas in the fall of 2020.

Featured works include Ghost Ranch Conversation (12 x 24 inches), Setting of Grandeur (30 x 24 inches), Red Wagon Porch Steps (12 x 12 inches) and Cerrillos Turquoise Porch (20 x 16 inches), all oil on canvas.

An artist reception is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. The gallery will also host a painting demonstration by Gregoire during the First Sunday ARTScrawl event on March 8 beginning at 10 a.m.Wild Hearts Gallery is an artists’ collective supported by 14 local artists. The gallery is located at 221-B State Highway 165 in Placitas and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available at wildheartsgallery.com.

