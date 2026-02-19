Placitas is getting a professional website and community calendar, thanks to a free technical assistance program run by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

The Las Placitas Association said the idea grew out of informal conversations among residents.

“As things often happen in Placitas, conversations over coffee led to an idea — how cool it would be for Placitas to have its own website and calendar of events,” the group said in a statement. “Kind of a one-stop-shop for what’s going on in our amazing community.”

The project was approved under the state’s New Mexico MainStreet Project-Based Initiatives program, which provides professional technical support for economic development projects in rural and urban communities for 12 to 24 months. The program does not offer funding grants but instead connects communities with experts such as graphic designers and web developers.

Placitas qualified through the program’s Frontier, Rural and Native American Communities Initiative, which is aimed at small, unincorporated areas and does not require communities to form a new organization to participate.

The Las Placitas Association said the project’s scope has grown since its initial conception.

What began as a virtual visitors center has evolved into something broader — a platform not only for local events and information but for telling the story of Placitas, including what the group called “a long and proud history that is still relevant today.”

The group said it plans to begin work with its assigned graphic designer and web developer soon, and that community members will have opportunities to get involved as the project progresses.

Placitas is one of four New Mexico communities selected for the latest round of Project-Based Initiatives assistance. The others are Historic Old Town Albuquerque, Hobbs and the Village of Los Ranchos. It is the first time Placitas has received support through the MainStreet program.

EDD Cabinet Secretary Rob Black said the program is designed to amplify work already underway at the local level.

“Local governments in New Mexico are working hard to improve the quality of life for their residents and grow their local economy,” Black said. “By providing strategic support for their projects, we will energize their efforts, amplifying their positive impact.”

New Mexico MainStreet Director Daniel J. Gutierrez said the initiative helps communities demonstrate tangible results.

“Project-Based Initiatives are a great way for communities to strategically invest in their local economy and show visible proof of the positive impact their work has on businesses and families,” he said.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.