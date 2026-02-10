The Sandoval County Board of Commissioners will convene Wednesday to consider grant applications for DWI prevention and treatment programs, hear a presentation on recently issued bonds and receive updates on the regional medical center.

The commission’s regular meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 11, will take place at the Administrative Building Commission Chambers, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D.

Among the key agenda items, commissioners will vote on two resolutions authorizing grant applications to the state Department of Finance and Administration’s Local Government Division.

The first seeks approval to participate in the Local DWI Detoxification Grant Program, requesting $150,000 for fiscal year 2027. The second resolution would authorize a combined $1,083,931 application for the Local DWI Grant and Distribution Program, which funds prevention, treatment, compliance monitoring and law enforcement initiatives countywide.

According to application documents, Sandoval County screened 504 DWI offenders in fiscal year 2025 and maintained a successful treatment completion rate of 92% through the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The programs serve all county residents, including services to rural areas and tribal communities.

Commissioners will also receive a presentation from First American Financial Advisors on interest rates for two general obligation bonds totaling $12.5 million, set to close Feb. 13. The bonds will fund a $7.5 million animal shelter project and $5 million for fire department, EMS telecommunications and water projects. The New Mexico Finance Authority served as lender for both bond issues.

UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center CEO Kate Becker will provide the commission with operational updates. Presentation materials show the hospital has experienced increases in clinic visits, emergency department traffic and inpatient stays during the current respiratory viral season, while significantly reducing the percentage of patients who leave the emergency department without being seen.

The hospital recently expanded its Head and Neck Endocrinology clinic, which performs approximately 350 thyroid and parathyroid surgeries annually and is described as New Mexico’s only comprehensive, multi-disciplinary specialty clinic of its kind.

Get involved

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Where: Sandoval County Administrative Building Commission Chambers, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Watch online: The meeting may be viewed at www.sandovalcountynm.gov

Public comment: Comments may be submitted in person or online athttp://sandovalcountynm.gov/commission/public-comment/

Accessibility: Persons with disabilities who need accommodations should contact the County Manager’s office at (505) 867-7500 as soon as possible.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.